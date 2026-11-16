KOPPAL: Koppal MP K. Rajashekar Basavaraj Hitnal directed officials to ensure an adequate drinking water supply to all villages in the district and speed up ongoing development projects.

He was speaking at a review meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) for the first and second quarters of 2026‑27. The meeting was held on November 16 at J.H. Patel Hall in the Koppal Zilla Panchayat office.

Drinking water projects

The MP directed Rural Drinking Water and Sanitation Department officials to complete Jal Jeevan Mission and multi-village drinking water projects by the end of November. He stressed the effective use of funds released for urgent works and warned of action against contractors and officials responsible for delays.

He also instructed officials to speed up drinking water and park development works under AMRUT 2.0 in Koppal, Gangavathi, Kushtagi and Karatagi.

Healthcare and agriculture

Hitnal stressed the need to provide quality treatment at district and taluk hospitals and primary health centres. He directed officials to ensure doctors’ attendance, adequate medicines and proper infrastructure. Land identification for new AYUSH buildings and Panchakarma centres was also discussed.

Agriculture officials were asked to expedite crop insurance compensation under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and complete joint surveys of crops damaged by unseasonal rain. Animal Husbandry officials were directed to ensure full coverage of livestock vaccination, including protection against foot-and-mouth disease.

Education, housing and transport

Education officials were asked to speed up tenders for school repairs, toilets and ICT labs. Women and Child Development officials were told to improve supplementary nutrition services and identify sites for Anganwadi buildings. The MP also sought faster allotment of houses and sites under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Ashraya scheme.

He directed officials to maintain road quality, fill potholes, ensure power supply to irrigation pumps and repair transformers. More rural bus services should be provided for women and students under the Shakti scheme.

Stray dogs and field visits

Urban local bodies and gram panchayats were asked to coordinate sterilisation and anti-rabies vaccination drives for stray dogs.

Noting drought-like conditions, Hitnal urged officials to visit villages, address public grievances and complete projects on time.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Suresh B. Itnal, Zilla Panchayat CEO Varnit Negi, DISHA members, forest officials and departmental officers attended.