Koppal farmers receive free fodder seed minikits

CH NEWS, KOPPAL Free fodder seed minikits were distributed to farmers of Koppal taluk at the Koppal Veterinary Hospital on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Vinod Kumar Divatar, Chief Veterinary Officer of the Koppal Veterinary Hospital, said fodder seeds are available at all institutions under the Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services in Koppal taluk. He said free fodder seed minikits are being distributed to eligible farmers who have access to water facilities. Farmers with water facilities can avail themselves of the scheme by submitting copies of necessary documents, including their Aadhaar card, Pahani (RTC) and Farmer ID (FID) number. Dr. Divatar urged farmers to make good use of the fodder seed minikits and share information about the scheme with other farmers. For further information, farmers can contact their nearest veterinary clinic or the office of the Chief Veterinary Officer, Koppal, at 08539-220073. The distribution aims to help eligible farmers access fodder seeds and make use of the available support under the scheme.