KOPPAL: Koppal cooperative leaders have asked Karnataka to raise eye treatment coverage under the Yeshasvini health scheme to ₹40,000.

The request was submitted to Cooperation Minister Lakshman S. Savadi. The petition called for an eye treatment payment of ₹35,000 to ₹40,000, saying the scheme currently pays only ₹7,000 for the treatment in question.

According to the petition, the ₹7,000 rate was based on a survey conducted in 2010–11. The petition put the present cost of eye treatment at private hospitals between ₹35,000 and ₹40,000. At that price, a ₹7,000 payment would leave families to find another ₹28,000 to ₹33,000.

The petition said some cooperative society members were hesitant to seek treatment because they could not afford the difference. It praised the scheme for helping farmers and families with low incomes in rural areas and urged the government to revise the rate to reflect what private hospitals now charge.

Halaiah Hudejali of Ginigera backed the appeal. Shekhar Gowda Mali Patil, district president of the cooperative union, attended the meeting and urged Savadi to act soon. Directors Sharanappa Hatty and Raju Shettar were also present. The petitioners asked the government to make the change for farmers and other members of cooperative societies across Karnataka.

The scheme was first introduced in 2003 and was later brought back by the state government in 2022.

How Yeshasvini works

Karnataka’s Yeshasvini scheme offers cashless care for covered procedures at hospitals in its network. Eligible cooperative members can enrol their families under the scheme. The Yeshasvini trust says covered treatment can include hospital charges, medicines, surgery and fees for doctors. Enrolled families receive a card with an identification number that gives them access to cashless treatment at participating hospitals.