Koppal Congress protests, seeks Gyanesh Kumar resignation

CH NEWS, KOPPAL The Koppal District Congress Committee staged a protest against what it described as alleged vote-rigging by the Election Commission of India and the police detention of Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi in Delhi. The protest was led by District Congress Committee President and former Minister Mallikarjun Nagappa. He alleged that the Central Government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was involved in vote-rigging and said the party would continue its agitation and create awareness among the public, including at the village level. Former MP Karadi Sanganna alleged that vote-rigging by the Central Government and Election Commission was unconstitutional. He demanded that future elections in the country be conducted using ballot papers. Koppal MLA K. Raghavendra Hitnal alleged that Rahul Gandhi’s padyatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir exposed the BJP government’s misrule across the country. He claimed that Rahul Gandhi would have become Prime Minister if elections had been conducted constitutionally. KPCC spokesperson Shailaja Hiremath demanded the resignation of Election Commission chief Gyanesh Kumar. She alleged that the democratic system had been weakened through vote-rigging and raised concerns over the implementation of SIR and alleged irregularities involving Form No. 6 and Form No. 7. Hiremath said the Congress agitation would continue until Gyanesh Kumar resigned from his post. Koppal District Congress Committee General Secretary Krishna M. also participated in the protest meeting. Several senior leaders and party workers attended the event, including Women’s Wing President Jyothi M. Gondabala, Rajiv Gandhi Panchayat Raj Convener Suresh Dasareddy, Akbar Pasha, Scheduled Castes Wing President Galeppa Pujara, Block Congress President Pasha Cotton, Guarantee Implementation Authority District Vice-President Manjunatha G. Gondabala, Padmavati Kambali, Sumangala Nayaka, Saubhagya Goravara, Manvi Pasha, former Zilla Panchayat member Gulappa Halageri and other party leaders and workers. The protesters reiterated their demand for electoral reforms and continued action on the issues raised during the demonstration.