Kittur police announce parking plans for Chennamma festival

CH NEWS, Kittur Police have made special traffic and parking arrangements for the Kittur Rani Chennamma festival scheduled for Oct 23, 24 and 25. CPI Shivanand Gudaganatti said the measures were introduced to manage the expected arrival of lakhs of visitors from different parts of the country. Public vehicles will not be allowed inside Kittur Fort during the festival. Barricades and CCTV cameras will be installed at key locations, with enhanced security to regulate traffic and ensure the smooth movement of visitors. Vehicles arriving from Dharwad and Belagavi via the national highway must be parked near the APMC and Rani Palace Hotel at Chennamma Circle. Visitors can then travel towards the fort in minibuses arranged by the taluk administration. Vehicles coming from Bailhongal via Sangolli can use three designated parking areas near the fort’s east gate from Mallapur Cross. Those arriving from Shivanoor and Nichchanaki via Tadakoda can park in vacant plots near the Town Panchayat office and the fort. Two-wheelers can be parked at Kalmatha Maidan and the adjoining parking areas, accessible through College Road near the bus stand. Separate access arrangements have also been made for artists and government officials through the road near Dombarakoppa IB, Old Chennamma Circle and the Public Hospital to reach the fort’s east gate. Gudaganatti appealed to visitors to use only the designated parking areas, follow traffic rules and cooperate with the police and taluk administration to ensure the festival proceeds smoothly.