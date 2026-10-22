Munir Katipalla demands fully equipped taluk hospital in Moodubidire

CH NEWS, Moodubidire CPI(M) district leader Munir Katipalla has urged the government to establish a fully equipped taluk-level hospital in Moodubidire to provide better healthcare facilities, especially for poor families. He was speaking at a protest organised by the CPI(M) Moodubidire Taluk Committee in front of the Taluk Administrative Office on Thursday. Protesters demanded that the government protect public hospitals and regulate private hospitals. Katipalla said the people's demand for Moodubidire to become a taluk was not limited to administrative status but also included the establishment of a well-equipped government hospital. He stressed that health problems cause significant hardship for poor families and that access to affordable treatment was essential. He pointed out that the government had announced the creation of five new taluks in the district around six to seven years ago. However, the areas still lack adequate healthcare facilities. According to the protesters, the Mulki and Moodubidire Community Health Centres lack permanent medical officers and sufficient facilities to meet the needs of local residents. They expressed concern over the government's reported decision to hand over the Moodubidire Government Hospital project to a private hospital instead of developing it as a taluk-level facility. The protesters also criticised local MLA Umanath Kotian for what they described as his silence on the issue. CPI(M) State Secretariat member Yadava Shetty, District Secretariat member Vasantha Achari and District Committee member Ramani addressed the gathering. They opposed the proposed handover of the government hospital to a private entity. Radha, former president of Puttige Gram Panchayat, Girija and other local representatives also participated in the protest. The protesters called on the government to strengthen public healthcare services and establish a fully equipped taluk hospital to ensure accessible and affordable medical treatment for residents of Moodubidire and surrounding areas.