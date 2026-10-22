Shivamogga plans special puja after Dasara Howdah falls

CH NEWS, Shivamogga Shivamogga City MLA S. N. Channabasappa has proposed conducting a special religious ritual following the incident in which an elephant carrying the ambari (howdah) during the Dasara procession lost control and the howdah fell. Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Channabasappa said he was relieved that no lives were lost. However, the incident damaged the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari, breaking its right arm, while the 430-kg silver mantapa was also severely damaged. He said the idol would be repaired and a new idol commissioned, while the City Corporation would take responsibility for the damaged silver structure. Channabasappa said everyone involved must share responsibility for the incident. However, he cautioned against immediately blaming officials, noting that elephant behaviour could be unpredictable. He added that the government would guide the arrangements for future Dasara celebrations. Deputy Commissioner Prabhulinga Kavalikatti said an internal inquiry was underway under Chief Conservator of Forests Hanumanthappa to investigate the incident involving elephants retreating from the procession. Former Deputy Chief Minister K. S. Eshwarappa and Channabasappa met the Deputy Commissioner to discuss possible measures. Religious representatives also suggested conducting rituals to address the incident. The Deputy Commissioner said the administration would consult the Religious Council and follow directions from the district minister and the Department of Religious Endowments after receiving a written request. The City Corporation will take necessary steps regarding the damaged property and plans to ensure that the event can be held again for the public. Meanwhile, animal lovers and the Simha Sene wing of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike staged a protest outside the Divisional Forest Officer's office, condemning the incident during the Shivamogga Dasara procession.