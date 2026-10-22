Kudroli Navadurga, Sharada idols immersed after procession

CH NEWS, MANGALURU The idols of Navadurga and Sharada, which were worshipped for 9 days at the city's Kudroli Gokarnanatheshwara Temple, were immersed in water on Thursday morning after an all-night procession. The immersion of the Ganapati idol installed during the Ganesh festival also took place on the same occasion. The procession, which left Kudroli with the worship of Ganapati and Sharada Puja, and Narayana Guru, was filled with colorful tableaus, tiger dances, chants, and playing of various instruments including saxophone, Nadaswara Mela, Lezhim, and folk art programs. The light was on Thursday when we reached Kudroli, Ladyhill, Narayanguru Circle, Lalbagh, PVS Circle, KS Rao Road, Clock Tower Circle, Ganapathi College Road, Car Street and returned to Kudroli. First, the idol of Lord Ganesha was immersed in the Kalyani in the temple premises. On this occasion, the slogan of Ganapati Bappa Morya was heard everywhere. Then the idols of Nava Durga were lowered into the water one by one. Then the slogan of Govinda Hari Govinda was heard. Bharat Mata Ki Jai was also heard.