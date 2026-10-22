Officials told to ensure error-free Graduates’ Constituency polls

CH NEWS, Chikkaballapura Deputy Commissioner G. Prabhu announced that all preparations have been completed in Chikkaballapura district for the Karnataka South-East Graduates’ Constituency election scheduled for October 23. Voting will take place from 8 am to 4 pm. Speaking after inaugurating the mustering process at the District Administration Building auditorium on Thursday, Prabhu said the district has 26,262 registered voters and 36 polling stations. Each polling station has been assigned a team of six to eight officials and staff, with the necessary facilities and election materials provided. He instructed Presiding Officers, Assistant Presiding Officers, police personnel and other election staff to work together and perform their duties transparently. He stressed that all procedures, from mustering to voting and de-mustering, must follow Election Commission guidelines without any lapses. Staff have already completed two rounds of training and were directed to follow the instructions carefully. Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Dr. Y. Naveen Bhat said officials must take immediate action in accordance with the law if any problems arise during the election process. Issues that cannot be resolved at the local level must be reported to higher authorities to ensure fair and impartial voting. District Superintendent of Police Padmini Sahoo said the Presiding Officer is in charge of each polling station, and police personnel must work under their direction. She instructed staff to report any issues to the Presiding Officer and take necessary steps to maintain peace. Mobile phones are prohibited inside polling stations, including for police personnel. Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr. N. Bhaskar, Sub-Divisional Officer D. H. Ashwin, district Tahsildars, Taluk Panchayat Executive Officers and other election officials attended the programme. After the mustering process, polling personnel collected their election materials and left for their assigned polling stations in designated vehicles to complete the final preparations for voting.