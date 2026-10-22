Election observer reviews polling preparations in Gadag

Malingaraya Pujara CH NEWS Election observer Manoj Jain inspected the polling station at Hulakoti in the Lakshmeshwar Municipality premises of Gadag district ahead of the Karnataka Legislative Council’s West Graduates’ Constituency election scheduled for October 23. During the visit, Jain reviewed the facilities and security arrangements at the polling station. He instructed Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr. Durugesh K. R. and the local Tahsildar to take necessary steps to ensure peaceful and smooth voting. The West Graduates’ Constituency election has drawn attention across Karnataka, with 14 candidates contesting the seat. The constituency covers Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri and Uttara Kannada districts. Voting will take place on October 23, while counting is scheduled for October 27, when the winner will be announced. The main contest is between the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP, with Sankanur and Limbikai among the key candidates attracting attention. Political parties have been working to secure first-preference votes from graduate voters across the four districts. During the inspection, Jain directed officials to ensure that all necessary facilities were available to voters. These include drinking water, shaded waiting areas, ramps for senior citizens and persons with disabilities, and proper lighting at the polling station. The observer also stressed the need to prevent confusion and ensure that graduates could cast their votes without difficulty. Officials were instructed to follow Election Commission guidelines and maintain proper arrangements throughout the voting process. The district administration has strengthened security and completed preparations to conduct the election transparently. Officials are expected to remain alert throughout polling to prevent irregularities and ensure that voters can exercise their democratic rights peacefully. The inspection forms part of the administration’s efforts to ensure that polling arrangements meet the required standards before voting begins on Thursday.