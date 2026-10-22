Election staff reach polling stations ahead of Voting

CH NEWS, Chitradurga Election officials and staff have been assigned to 55 polling stations for the Karnataka South-East Graduates’ Constituency Legislative Council election scheduled for October 23, from 8 am to 4 pm. Deputy Commissioner S. Ramya inspected the arrangements during the mustering process at Government Arts College in Chitradurga on Thursday. She instructed staff to follow election rules, review their training materials and work together to ensure smooth voting. Micro-observers must reach their assigned polling stations between 6:30 am and 6:45 am. Mobile phones are prohibited inside polling stations, except for the Presiding Officer. Staff must contact their designated Nodal Officer if they face any confusion or problems. Additional Deputy Commissioner B.T. Kumaraswamy said all preparations had been completed. Each polling station will have five staff members, including a Presiding Officer, an Assistant Presiding Officer and three Polling Officers. Fifteen additional teams have been kept ready for emergencies. Webcasting facilities have been arranged at all polling stations for live monitoring from the Returning Officer’s centre in Bengaluru. Drinking water, electricity, ramps and shade have also been provided. Help centres staffed by Booth Level Officers will assist voters. Voters can carry one of the approved identity documents, including Aadhaar, driving licence, PAN card, passport or eligible government-issued identity cards. Mobile phones, electronic devices and personal pens are prohibited inside polling stations. Votes must be marked using the special purple pen provided by the Election Commission. Transport arrangements cover 10 routes, with KSRTC buses operating on eight routes and Trax vehicles on two. After voting, ballot boxes and documents will be transported under police security to the designated strong room in Bengaluru. Sub-Divisional Officer Dr. K.J. Kantaraj, election officials, taluk Tahsildars and other officers attended the mustering process. Officials urged staff to follow instructions carefully and ensure a smooth and orderly election.