Devotees throng Mangaluru Dasara Navadurga procession

CH NEWS, MANGALURU The grand procession of the world-famous Dasara-2026 festival, which has been held with great enthusiasm and excitement for the past 11 days in the historic Kudroli Sri Gokarnanath area, which is the cultural and religious pride of the coast, was officially launched. As the idol of Shri Sharada Mata, the Goddess of Knowledge, adorned with fragrant jasmine flowers, adorned with jewels, and adorned in a white silk saree, emerged from the Durbar Mantapa, the assembled devotees erupted in cheers and devotion. The procession, which started from Sri Kshetra Kudroli, will pass through the main roads of the city and reach the Kshetra again in the morning. Traffic route: Mannagudda route, Ladyhill Narayana Guru Circle, Lalbagh, Ballalbagh, PVS Circle, K.S. Rao Road, Hampanakatte, VV College Circle, turn right and take Ganapathi High School Road from in front of Sri Venkataramana Temple, Rathbeedi, Alake route. It will run for approximately 9 km. Attractive stills and art troupes: Art troupes from various parts of the state, tiger-costume dancers dancing to the fierce beat of the tasa, and more than 56 attractive stills depicting the culture of Tulunadu-Desha have graced the procession. Immersion: After the procession returns to the temple early on Thursday, all the idols will be ritually immersed in water at the holy Kalyani of the Kudroli temple. Speaking during the procession, Kudroli constituency Treasurer Padmaraj R Poojary said, the grand procession of Mangaluru Dussehra started at 4 pm on Wednesday with the Maha Ganapati vehicle, and the tableau of Mother Sharada Mata left at 6:35 pm. More than 56 stills depicting the heritage of our Tulunadu and the country, as well as art groups from various parts of the state, have participated in this procession and brought glory. As inspired by Brahmashri Narayana Guru, under the guidance of senior leader B Janardhan Poojary, this festival has been conducted with great devotion and organization. With sports, literature, social activities and a cultural buzz of more than 1,500 artists, the entire city is ablaze with lights. The biggest special thing about Mangaluru Dasara is that it is not being held with any government funds. Instead, it is a 'people's Dasaa' that is being held with the love, devotion and donations of devotees who have come from all over the country and abroad, he said.