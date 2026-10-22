Illegal card, matka gambling raises concerns in Haveri

CH NEWS, Haveri Alleged illegal card gambling and matka activities in Haveri district have raised questions about the effectiveness of enforcement measures against gambling rackets in Karnataka. Despite the state government’s strict stance against illegal gambling, reports suggest that such activities continue in several locations across the district. Card gambling is allegedly taking place in villages around Guttal and Ranebennur in Haveri taluk. Temporary tents are reportedly being set up in villages and forest areas on the outskirts, where gambling activities are said to be conducted. The report further alleges that a person from Goa is operating the racket by arranging gambling spots in these areas. These claims have drawn attention to the need for effective monitoring of remote locations, where illegal activities may be difficult to detect. The alleged continuation of card gambling and matka operations has also raised questions about whether sufficient action is being taken to prevent such activities. The situation has prompted concerns over the implementation of the government’s measures against illegal gambling and the need for authorities to investigate the reported operations. Illegal gambling can expose participants to financial losses and create wider concerns for families and local communities. Effective enforcement, public awareness and timely action against verified violations are important to prevent such activities from spreading. Residents and concerned members of the public will be watching to see whether the police department responds to the allegations and takes steps to identify those responsible. Regular surveillance, checks at suspected locations and action in accordance with the law could help address concerns if the reported activities are confirmed. However, the allegations about the racket and its alleged operator have not been independently verified in the information provided. No official police statement or details of a specific investigation were included in the report. The key question remains whether the authorities will investigate the reported gambling activities around Guttal and Ranebennur and take appropriate action against those found to be involved. An official response from the police would help clarify the situation and address public concerns about illegal gambling in Haveri district.