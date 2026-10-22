South African police probe killing of foreign national by crowd

JOHANNESBURG South African police said on Thursday they were investigating the killing of a foreign national by a crowd of around 50 people in the coastal city of Durban, amid growing concerns over anti-migrant protests and violence targeting foreign nationals in the country. The South African Police Service said in a post on social media platform X that the victim, believed to be in his late 30s or early 40s, was beaten by the crowd and declared dead at the scene. Police did not disclose the victim’s nationality or provide further details about his identity. According to the police account, a group of people had been marching through central Durban when two men appeared to break away from the gathering and approach the victim. The situation subsequently escalated, with around 50 people assaulting him. Authorities have not established the motive behind the killing and did not indicate whether any arrests had been made in connection with the incident. The killing comes amid months of anti-migrant demonstrations in South Africa, some of which have turned violent and attracted international criticism. The unrest has heightened concerns among migrant communities, with thousands of people from other African countries reportedly fleeing affected areas amid fears for their safety and livelihoods. Earlier this month, anti-migrant protests in Durban and Johannesburg’s Soweto township descended into violence. Foreign-owned businesses were looted and vehicles were set on fire following demonstrations against the processing of asylum applications at a refugee reception centre. The incidents have renewed concerns about hostility towards migrants and the potential for public demonstrations to escalate into attacks on individuals and businesses. Foreign nationals, many of whom operate small businesses or work in local communities, have faced repeated threats during periods of anti-migrant unrest. South African authorities have faced pressure to address violence against migrants and ensure public safety.