KOPPAL: Floral tributes were offered to the portrait of Bhakta Kanakadasa at Kanakadasa Circle in Kinnal village of Koppal taluk, marking his 539th birth anniversary.

Residents and local representatives gathered to remember the revered poet, devotee and social thinker. Participants exchanged greetings and paid their respects, recalling how Kanakadasa used his hymns to communicate values relevant in society.

Message of equality

His compositions carried messages of devotion, equality, humanity, truth and social justice. The celebration highlighted the importance of these ideals. Those present remembered him for his spiritual expression and the human values reflected in his works.

Who attended

The programme was attended by Amaresh Uplapura, president of the Kanakadasa Yuvaka Mandali, and association secretary K. Mallikarjuna. Youth leaders Manjunath Angadi and Tippesh Muruni also participated.

Hanumesh Kovi, a former gram panchayat member and community leader, attended. K. Ravikumar, president of the Krantiveer Sangolli Rayanna Sangha, was also present.

Gram panchayat officials, representatives of the Primary Agricultural Service Cooperative Association, office-bearers, community leaders, heads of various organisations, activists and admirers of Kanakadasa took part.

The observance provided an opportunity for the village community to honour the poet’s legacy and reflect on the values conveyed through his lasting devotional works.