Khanappanavar opposes football ground at K.H. Patil Stadium

Gadag Shivaramakrishna Trust president Raju Khanappanavar has opposed the proposed construction of a football ground at the K.H. Patil Stadium in Gadag, demanding that priority be given to traditional and indigenous sports. He warned that a public protest would be launched if the construction proceeded despite objections. Addressing a press conference at the Gadag District Press House, Khanappanavar said he had already submitted a formal request to the District Collector and Sports Department officials, urging them to reconsider the proposal. He appealed to MLA and Minister H.K. Patil not to sideline traditional sports in favour of football. Khanappanavar alleged that local games should not be sacrificed because of an individual’s personal interest in the sport. He also explained that his health condition had delayed his public response to the issue, adding that some people were using the delay to make baseless allegations against him. Clarifying his position, Khanappanavar said his opposition was aimed at protecting local athletes and preserving the stadium’s sporting importance. He rejected allegations that he was acting for personal gain and maintained that his campaign was intended to safeguard the interests of sportspeople. Making a direct appeal to elected representatives, he pointed out that the stadium was named after the late K.H. Patil, H.K. Patil’s father. He urged the MLA to ensure that decisions concerning the stadium did not damage its reputation or undermine its existing sporting purpose. Khanappanavar warned that if the authorities ignored the appeal and continued with the proposed football ground, he and his supporters would take to the streets and launch a strong protest to protect the stadium. Several people attended the press conference, including Santosh Kuri, Bharat Laddi, Raju Damama, Kirana Hiremath, Satish Kumbar, Manthesh Patil, Ashok Bhajantri, Eerappa Hebasur, Kumar Mittimath and Sunil Mullal. The controversy has brought renewed attention to the demand for protecting traditional sports facilities and ensuring that local athletes receive adequate opportunities and infrastructure.