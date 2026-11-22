KALABURAGI: Three Congress leaders from Kalaburagi district have been appointed chairpersons of important state-level corporations and boards following the approval of the party high command.

Kalaburagi South MLA Allamprabhu Patil has been appointed chairperson of the Karnataka Small Scale Industries Development Corporation. Shyam Natikar has been named chairperson of the Karnataka Spice Development Board, while Chincholi-based leader Subhash Rathod has been appointed chairperson of the Karnataka Tanda Development Corporation.

The appointments are part of a larger list released by the Congress leadership, covering chairpersons, directors and members of various corporations, boards and authorities across Karnataka.

According to the announcement, the list prepared by the State Government received approval from AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal. Following the approval, the official list was communicated to former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the Karnataka Congress in-charge and the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president.

The appointments are being viewed as an important political development for Kalaburagi district, with three local leaders securing positions in state-level institutions. The new responsibilities are expected to provide them with an opportunity to contribute to the functioning of the respective organisations and address issues related to their sectors.

Allamprabhu Patil’s appointment is linked to the development of small-scale industries, while Natikar will head the Spice Development Board. Rathod’s appointment places him at the helm of the Tanda Development Corporation, which focuses on issues concerning tanda communities.

The announcement has triggered celebrations among Congress leaders and party workers in Kalaburagi. Supporters welcomed the appointments and expressed happiness over the representation given to leaders from the district in important state bodies.

The appointments are expected to strengthen the political presence of Kalaburagi leaders in the State Government’s various boards and corporations.