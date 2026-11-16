Kerala to buy 24 vehicles for ₹9.6 crore

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala government has approved the purchase of 24 new vehicles for ministers, the Chief Secretary and official protocol purposes at an estimated cost of Rs 9.60 crore. The decision has attracted criticism and raised questions about government spending, particularly as the state has been facing financial difficulties.

The purchase has also brought attention to Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan’s earlier remarks against buying new vehicles. He had stated that there was no need to purchase a fresh vehicle and suggested choosing one from the existing government fleet. He had also said avoiding unnecessary purchases would send a positive message to the public.

Satheesan had warned against displaying luxury through positions of power, arguing that such practices could increase the distance between the government and ordinary people. His earlier comments are now being recalled by critics questioning the latest decision.

The government, however, has justified the purchase by pointing to the ageing condition of existing vehicles. Officials have cited frequent repair and maintenance expenses as reasons for replacing them. The proposed vehicles are intended to meet the official transportation requirements of ministers and senior government officials.

The decision has sparked a debate over whether the expenditure is necessary at a time when the state is managing financial pressures. Critics have questioned the government’s spending priorities and asked whether the existing vehicles could have been used for a longer period.