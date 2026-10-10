Kembhavi sub-market remains abandoned as farmers seek action

CH NEWS, YADGIR A sub-market yard built to support agricultural trade in Kembhavi town has remained unused for decades, forcing farmers to travel long distances to sell their produce. The delay in making the facility on Malla Road operational has raised concerns among farmers and traders. Around three decades ago, a local resident donated several acres of land for the establishment of the agricultural produce sub-market. However, the facility was never fully developed or opened for regular trading. Today, the premises remain largely deserted, with only a signboard and a single room visible at the site. 164 sites approved, allotment still pending At a general meeting of Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) members held in Surapur in 2015, approval was reportedly given to allot 164 sites to traders at the Kembhavi sub-market yard. The sites were proposed to be allotted on a 10-year lease basis, and advance payments were collected from traders. However, traders allege that the allotment process remains incomplete even after more than a decade. The delay has prevented the market from becoming operational, while thorny bushes have spread across the neglected premises. The site has also reportedly become vulnerable to anti-social activities. Farmers forced to travel long distances Farmers in and around Kembhavi grow paddy, tur, green gram, cotton, sorghum and chillies. In the absence of a functioning local market, they have to transport their produce to Surapur, Shahapur, Yadgir, Vijayapura and Talikoti. The additional transportation costs have increased their financial burden. Farmers also allege that dependence on middlemen prevents them from receiving fair prices for their produce, including the minimum support price wherever applicable. Some growers have raised concerns about instances in which agricultural produce was purchased but payments were allegedly withheld, exposing them to financial losses. Farmers believe that an operational sub-market would help reduce transportation expenses, improve transparency and provide better opportunities to sell directly to buyers. Farmers and traders demand immediate action Farmers and traders have urged the district administration and concerned APMC authorities to complete the pending site allotment process and make the market functional without further delay. They said the facility could strengthen agricultural trade, encourage direct transactions between farmers and buyers, and benefit the farming community in the surrounding areas. The continued neglect of the market has raised questions about the use of agricultural infrastructure created to support farmers. Farmers and traders are now demanding a clear timeline for completing the allotment process and starting market operations.