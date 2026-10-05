Keezhamad becomes Kerala’s first tobacco-free village

KOCHI Keezhamad in Ernakulam district has been declared Kerala’s first tobacco-free village, the state government said on Sunday, marking a first for the state. The declaration was made by Congress MP Benny Behanan at an event held in the village. An official statement said this was the first time a village in Kerala had been recognised as tobacco-free. Keezhamad earned the distinction after securing 144 out of 150 marks under the criteria prescribed by the Central government for tobacco-free villages. The score enabled the village to meet the required standards and receive the special recognition. The achievement marks an important milestone for Keezhamad and Kerala, with the village becoming the first in the state to fulfil the prescribed conditions for tobacco-free status. The government said the village had created history through the achievement. The declaration places Keezhamad among villages that have met the assessment standards set by the Central government. The recognition was announced during the event attended by Behanan, formally marking the village’s new status. The state government’s statement highlighted the significance of the achievement, particularly because no village in Kerala had previously been declared tobacco-free. Keezhamad’s 144-mark score out of 150 formed the basis for the declaration officially.