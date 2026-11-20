HUBBALLI: In a major relief to couples from economically weaker and middle-class backgrounds, Karnataka’s first government-run In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) centre will be inaugurated at the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), Hubballi, on December 5.

The facility aims to help couples struggling with infertility who cannot afford the expensive treatment offered by private hospitals. Under the state government’s Arogya Bhagya scheme, the cost of IVF treatment will be borne by the government, making the procedure more accessible to eligible beneficiaries.

Infertility has emerged as a growing concern among couples due to various factors, including changing lifestyles and dietary habits. Although IVF treatment provides an opportunity for couples to conceive, the high costs of medicines, injections, consultations and medical procedures often prevent poor and middle-class families from accessing these services.

To address this issue, the government decided to establish a dedicated IVF centre at KIMS, which comes under the Medical Education Department. The facility is being developed within the hospital’s maternity ward, and the necessary infrastructure and arrangements have been completed.

An embryologist and Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) consultants have been appointed on an outsourcing basis. Laboratory technicians and other supporting staff have also been recruited to ensure the smooth functioning of the centre.

Under the Arogya Bhagya scheme, eligible women will be entitled to undergo IVF treatment twice, with the government covering the expenses. The initiative is expected to provide significant financial relief to couples seeking fertility treatment.

The proposal to establish the IVF centre was submitted to the government in 2021‑22. Although the Medical Education Department subsequently approved the project, its implementation was delayed due to issues relating to treatment costs, staff recruitment and other administrative formalities.

With the necessary licences and clearances now secured, Medical Education Minister Dr Sharanprakash Patil has agreed to inaugurate the facility on December 5.

The centre is expected to offer fresh hope to couples across Karnataka who have been unable to pursue parenthood because of the high cost of private IVF treatment.