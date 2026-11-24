BENGALURU: Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Eshwar B. Khandre on Tuesday announced that the Karnataka government has officially published the final reservation notification for 4,681 rural local body constituencies, paving the way for Zilla Panchayat (ZP) and Taluk Panchayat (TP) elections to be held in January. Addressing media representatives in Bengaluru, Khandre stated that the final gazette notification was issued on Monday after officials carefully examined and disposed of more than 2,900 public objections in accordance with statutory rules. The finalized reservation roster covers 1,101 Zilla Panchayat constituencies spread across Karnataka’s 30 districts and 3,580 member seats across 234 Taluk Panchayats.

Explaining the prolonged delay in holding grassroots polls since the previous elected terms expired back in 2022, the Minister pointed to both earlier inaction by the previous administration and mandatory administrative restructuring. He noted that several Gram Panchayats were upgraded, while numerous rural pockets were merged into the jurisdiction of Town Municipal Councils, City Municipal Councils, and Municipal Corporations. Consequently, a thorough delimitation and redrawing of constituency boundaries became inevitable before reservations could be fixed.

Confirming that all final reservation lists have been uploaded for public access on the state’s official e-Rajyapatra portal (erajyapatra.karnataka.gov.in), Khandre emphasized that the state government has fulfilled its constitutional and administrative obligations. The ball is now in the court of the Karnataka State Election Commission to announce the formal polling schedule and conduct the elections, which are widely expected to take place in January.

Asserting that the ruling Congress party is fully prepared at the grassroots level to contest the rural local body polls, the Minister expressed confidence in strong public support. With the reservation hurdle finally cleared after four years of administrative rule, political parties across Karnataka are expected to accelerate candidate selection and village-level campaigning immediately.