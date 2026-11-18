BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Maritime and Waterways Transport Committee held its seventh meeting under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Dr. Shalini Rajneesh. The meeting discussed ways to speed up maritime projects, attract investments and strengthen the state’s maritime infrastructure.

During the meeting, officials released an investor handbook and marketing materials for eight Cabinet-approved maritime projects with an estimated investment potential of Rs. 18,295 crore.

The documents provide details of the proposed projects, investment opportunities and Karnataka’s strategic advantages. They aim to help domestic and international investors understand the state’s maritime potential and explore investment opportunities.

The Karnataka government plans to develop its maritime sector through these projects and encourage private participation. Tenders for the projects are expected to be issued shortly, according to the information released.

The government is pursuing the initiative under the leadership of Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar. K.S. Basavanthappa, Minister for Muzrai, Fisheries, Ports and Inland Water, holds the relevant ministerial portfolio. The projects are expected to attract private investment, create employment opportunities, strengthen maritime infrastructure and support economic growth in the coastal region. Karnataka aims to contribute to India’s Blue Economy vision by developing its maritime sector.

Those present included Captain Sanjay T. Ugalugale, Director of the Karnataka Inland Water Transport Board; Dr. Vishal R., Secretary of the Infrastructure Development, Ports and Inland Water Transport Department; Dr. Shalini Rajneesh, Chief Secretary to the Government; and H.C. Balachandra, Chief Executive Officer of the Board.