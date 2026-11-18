Karnataka transferred 32 IPS officers, appointed R. Hithendra as Bengaluru Police Chief, and restructured the city into five commissionerates.

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has ordered a major reshuffle in the police department, transferring 32 IPS officers and introducing a new five-commissionerate structure for Bengaluru city. The changes include the appointment of R. Hithendra as the Chief Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru.

Hithendra, who was serving as Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Law and Order, will oversee the five newly created commissionerates. Outgoing Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh has been transferred as ADGP, Karnataka State Fire and Emergency Services.

Five police commissionerates in Bengaluru

The five commissionerates will cover Central, East, West, North and South Bengaluru.

Hemant M. Nimbalkar has been appointed Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Bengaluru, with additional responsibility for the Anti-Rowdy Squad.

Other important appointments

N. Shashikumar has been appointed Inspector General of Police (IGP), Western Range, Mangaluru. Anupam Agrawal will head the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) as IGP, while Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain has been appointed Deputy Inspector General (DIG) and Police Commissioner of Kalaburagi.

Dr. Sharanappa S.D. has been posted as DIG, Railways, and Saidulu Adavath as Superintendent of Police, Internal Security Division, Bengaluru.

Several changes have also been made among Bengaluru’s Deputy Commissioners of Police. These include Dr. Anoop A. Shetty as DCP, East Traffic; P.V. Sneha as DCP, West Traffic; Lokesh Jagalasar as DCP, Central Traffic; and Ranjit Kumar Bandaru as DCP, Administration.

The government has issued transfer and appointment orders with immediate effect as part of the restructuring of the Karnataka Police Department.