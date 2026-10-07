Karnataka Speaker attends Goa Assembly Silver Jubilee

CH NEWS, GADAG Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker G.S. Patil participated as a special invitee in the Silver Jubilee celebration held on Wednesday to mark 25 years since the construction of the new Goa Legislative Assembly building. Goa Governor Ashok Gajapathi Raju and Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant welcomed G.S. Patil with a bouquet when he arrived for the event. He was also felicitated with a memento during the ceremony. The programme marked 25 years of the Goa Legislative Assembly complex and highlighted the importance of heritage, democratic values and representative institutions. The speakers stressed the need to respond to people’s aspirations through the legislative system and to further strengthen democratic ideals. The participation of Karnataka Assembly Speaker G.S. Patil reflected the cordial relationship and cooperation between Karnataka and Goa. The event also provided an opportunity for the Legislative Assemblies of the two states to exchange experiences and promote parliamentary traditions. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Goa Governor Pushpati Ashok Gajapathi Raju, Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant, MLA Mauvin Godinho and Goa Legislative Assembly Leader of the Opposition Yuri Alemao were among those present. Other MLAs, dignitaries and officials also attended the celebration. The gathering brought together representatives from the two states and marked an important occasion in the history of the Goa Legislative Assembly complex. The Silver Jubilee event also highlighted the role of legislative institutions in strengthening democracy and serving the aspirations of people. The celebration concluded with an emphasis on democratic values and parliamentary traditions.