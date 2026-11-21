Minister Eshwar Khandre urged the Centre to grant 50 extra employment days under VB-G RAM G for drought-hit rural workers.

GADAG: Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Eshwar Khandre has written to the Central Government seeking an additional 50 days of employment under the Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) scheme to support rural workers facing drought conditions.

The request, if approved, would increase the annual employment guarantee from the existing 125 days to 175 days per job card, providing additional livelihood support to rural households and helping prevent distress migration in search of work.

The Minister announced this while visiting a desilting work site at a check dam on Tanda Road, under the jurisdiction of Adavisomapura Gram Panchayat in Gadag taluk. He interacted with workers and said he had instructed officials to ensure continuous employment under the scheme, particularly in drought-affected areas.

He said the additional 50 days had been sought in view of the shortage of rainfall and the difficulties faced by farmers and rural labourers. The proposal has been submitted to the Centre, and a favourable response would help provide 175 days of work to eligible households.

During the visit, farmers and workers requested permission to take up trench-and-bund construction works to meet local requirements. Khandre responded positively to their demand.

The Minister also reviewed photographs of farm ponds recently completed within the Gram Panchayat limits, appreciated the work and asked officials to sanction more such projects to improve water conservation.

He advised workers to enrol in the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana and Atal Pension Yojana to secure insurance and pension benefits.

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Mukul Jain, Deputy Secretary C.R. Mundaragi, Taluk Panchayat Executive Officer Dr. H.S. Jinagi, Assistant Director Kumara Pujara, Gram Panchayat Development Officer Suresha Lamani and other officials were present.