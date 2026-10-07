Karnataka reports 4,262 molestation cases till August

CH NEWS BENGALURU Karnataka recorded 4,262 molestation cases between January and August 2026, according to police data, highlighting continuing concerns over crimes against women. Deputy Inspector General of Police Savitha S. said there was a need to shift focus from investigating offences after they occur to stronger preventive measures. She identified patriarchal structures, economic dependence, weak enforcement, digital anonymity and gaps in support systems as key concerns. The state recorded 6,490 molestation cases in 2023, 6,335 in 2024 and 5,843 in 2025. Cruelty by husbands or their family members accounted for 2,057 cases during the first eight months of 2026, compared with 2,946 in 2023, 2,897 in 2024 and 2,741 in 2025. Dowry Prohibition Act cases stood at 1,356 till August this year. Karnataka registered 376 rape cases in the first eight months of 2026, against 600 in 2023, 622 in 2024 and 550 in 2025. Savitha expressed concern over delays in registering rape cases and prosecution, noting the state’s conviction rate of 34% against the national average of 42%. She proposed a dedicated Women’s Wing to monitor 42 women’s police stations and round-the-clock women’s help desks at police stations. A senior woman police officer called for visible policing in vulnerable areas, prompt complaint registration, stronger cybercrime monitoring, awareness programmes and improved access to counselling and legal aid.

“The continuing incidence of crimes against women requires a shift from relying mainly on investigation after offences occur to strengthening preventive measures.” Savitha S, Deputy Inspector General of Police

Women’s safety • Molestation cases, Jan-Aug 2026: 4,262 • Rape cases, Jan-Aug 2026: 376 • Cruelty cases: 2,057 • Dowry cases: 1,356 • Women’s police stations: 42 • Rape conviction rate: 34%

Prevention focus Police officials have called for a stronger preventive approach to crimes against women, including visible policing in vulnerable locations and round-the-clock help desks. They also stressed better cybercrime monitoring, faster complaint registration and greater participation of women personnel in investigation, forensic and supervisory roles. Officials said counselling, legal aid and awareness programmes should be strengthened to improve institutional support for survivors and encourage reporting of offences.