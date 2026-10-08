Karnataka records second-lowest monsoon rainfall in 70 years

CH NEWS BENGALURU Karnataka’s southwest monsoon rainfall this year was the second lowest in 70 years and seventh lowest in 125 years, according to rainfall data. The State received 551 mm between June and September against the normal 852 mm, recording a deficit of 35%. Only 1956 recorded lower rainfall during the 70-year period. The rainfall in 2002, which had the lowest southwest monsoon total since 1956, was just 10 mm below the 2026 figure. The deficit was more severe in several regions. South Interior Karnataka recorded a 41% shortfall, followed by North Interior Karnataka at 42%, Malnad at 38% and the coastal region at 28%. Rainfall was deficient or largely deficient in 209 of Karnataka’s 240 taluks. The State has declared 217 taluks drought-hit under the Centre’s drought manual, while assessment is under way in the remaining 23 taluks. The poor monsoon has severely affected agriculture. Against the kharif sowing target of 84.1 lakh hectares, farmers covered only 69.57 lakh hectares, or 83%. Cereal coverage stood at 73%, with sowing on 27.27 lakh hectares against a target of 37.6 lakh hectares. Crop losses have also mounted. Assessment in 101 taluks found standing crops worth about ₹18,748 crore damaged across 19.52 lakh hectares. Overall crop losses in 201 taluks have been estimated at around ₹46,000 crore, with the figure expected to rise after assessments elsewhere. Karnataka is particularly vulnerable as about 74% of its annual rainfall comes from the southwest monsoon, while the northeast monsoon contributes only 16%.