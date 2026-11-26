RAICHUR: Karnataka has formed a five-member committee to investigate alleged hiring irregularities at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Raichur.

The Karnataka government has given the committee 30 days to submit its report on the recruitment of professors. The order follows complaints about the hiring process and a preliminary report submitted by the Lingasugur Assistant Commissioner. The government reviewed that report and decided the matter needed further investigation.

Sharanappa, an under secretary to the government, issued the order forming the five-member panel. Its members include the Agriculture Department Commissioner and the Deputy Commissioner. The panel has been asked to review the recruitment process in detail.

The complaints allege that the university’s Registrar and Board of Management approved recruitment and issued appointment orders without authorisation. The hiring decisions were allegedly made while the Model Code of Conduct was in force for elections to the Karnataka Legislative Council’s Teachers’ Constituency.

The preliminary findings pointed to possible irregularities in recruitment and a possible breach of the election rules. The committee will examine how approval was granted and whether the decisions to recruit and appoint professors complied with the rules in force at the time.

What the panel will examine

The inquiry covers both the approval to recruit professors and the appointment orders that followed. Several complaints questioned the university’s authority to make those decisions during the election period. The panel must submit its findings to the government within 30 days, as directed in the order setting up the inquiry.