Karnataka moves to regulate used cooking oil for biodiesel production

CH NEWS, Bengaluru Karnataka State Bioenergy Development Board (KSBDB) Chairman S.E. Sudheendra discussed measures to regulate the collection and use of Used Cooking Oil (UCO) for biodiesel production in the State with Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. U.T. Khader Fareed at Vidhana Soudha on Wednesday. The meeting focused on formulating regulations to ensure that UCO, an important feedstock for biodiesel, is collected and supplied exclusively to authorised biodiesel production units. Sudheendra informed the Minister that the Board has initiated the process of formulating a State Bioenergy Policy under the guidance of Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar. The proposed policy is expected to encourage investment in bioenergy projects and promote value addition and an organised supply chain for UCO. He highlighted public-health concerns arising from the repeated use of cooking oil in hotels, restaurants and food-processing establishments, particularly in urban areas. He also pointed out that used oil is sometimes diverted to smaller food establishments for reuse. He stressed the need for strict measures to prevent such diversion and ensure that UCO reaches only authorised biodiesel producers. The Chairman noted that the Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs has already permitted the sale and distribution of biodiesel through authorised Biodiesel Retail Outlets under a Gazette notification. Effective regulation of UCO, he said, would increase the availability of raw material for biodiesel production, thereby supporting higher production and Karnataka’s efforts towards greater energy self-reliance. Minister Khader responded positively and suggested that the Board formulate a policy in coordination with the Health and Family Welfare Department to ensure systematic collection and storage of UCO and its mandatory utilisation for biodiesel production. Such a mechanism would help prevent used cooking oil from re-entering the food chain. The Minister assured that the proposal would be discussed with concerned officials and that necessary legal provisions would be formulated in coordination with relevant departments. Senior officials from the Health Department, Food Safety Department, National Health Mission and KSBDB attended the meeting.