Karnataka Media Academy opens internship applications

CH NEWS BENGALURU The Karnataka Media Academy has invited applications from journalism graduates and post-graduates for a two-month internship at various media organisations under the Women’s Budget initiative. A total of 20 candidates will be selected for practical training and will receive a stipend from the Academy. Applicants must hold a Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Journalism from a recognised university and have completed the course during 2022-23, 2023-24, 2024-25 or 2025-26. Eligible candidates must submit the prescribed application form, CV and supporting documents through the Academy’s Google Form. A selection committee will finalise the candidates. The last date to apply is October 23, 2026. Late applications will not be considered.