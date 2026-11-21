MANGALURU: The Karnataka government has announced a 50% concession on pending traffic fines, providing relief to vehicle owners and motorists with outstanding challans across the state. The special discount will be available from November 21 to December 11, ahead of the National Lok Adalat scheduled for December 12.

According to the government order, the concession applies to eligible traffic violation cases registered with the Transport Department between 1991 and 2025. It also covers pending cases recorded through the Police Department’s traffic e-challan system.

The initiative is aimed at giving vehicle owners and drivers an opportunity to settle their outstanding traffic fines by paying only half of the eligible penalty amount during the concession period.

Motorists with pending challans can utilise the special window to clear their dues at a reduced rate and resolve eligible traffic violation cases before the National Lok Adalat.

The concession covers a wide range of pending cases registered over several decades, making it an opportunity for motorists who have accumulated unpaid traffic penalties to settle their dues.

In a statement, the Member Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority appealed to the public to take advantage of the government initiative. The official urged vehicle owners and motorists to clear their pending eligible e-challan fines within the stipulated period and resolve their cases.

With the concession available for a limited period, motorists have been encouraged to complete the payment process before December 11.

The National Lok Adalat, scheduled for December 12, provides the occasion for the special initiative, which seeks to facilitate the settlement of eligible pending traffic violation cases through the reduced fine structure.