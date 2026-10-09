Kanneri Math elders warn IT tycoons may seek farmers’ food

CH NEWS, SHIVAMOGGA A Goseva Sambraham programme was organised by the Govardhan Trust. The elders of the Kanneri Math warned that in the future, a time will come when IT tycoons will beg farmers for food. They also expressed concern about the fake milk being produced in the country and emphasised the importance of cow protection. There was a time when the house with the most cows was considered the richest. In the future, the time will come when IT giants in the world will go to the doorsteps of farmers and beg for food, said Sri Adrishya Kadasiddheshwara Mahaswamiji of Kanneri Math. The Swamiji inaugurated the Goseva Sambraham-2026, which was organised as part of the one-year-long Go Seva Payana. The event included lectures, discussions, an exhibition of various breeds of cows, a cow product sales stall, an exhibition, and the launch of Ashwa Shakti Fertilizer and Organic Fertilizer. During the time of Lord Krishna, there was a ban on sale of milk. Cow's milk was used only for children and calves and for drinking. The remaining milk was allowed to be made into ghee and sold. He said that even in those days, there was a big industry of exporting ghee from Mathura to Balochistan and various countries. Earlier, a woman was given to a house with a cow. Now, parents are attracted to a luxurious life and do not give a woman to a house with a cow. In this country, agriculture and dairy farming have provided employment to 42 percent of the people. The country needs 70 crore liters of milk every day. However, only 16 crore liters of milk is produced, and the rest is fake milk mixed with about 22 chemicals. Tons of sweets are also prepared in this fake milk during festivals. Paneer is also prepared in this, he said. Krishna Prasad of Ramachandrapur Math said that cow protection is a challenging task, and now that the process of cow destruction has reached its peak, the Govardhan Trust has been working to create awareness and sensitisation about cows in the city for the past one year. President of Govardhan Trust KE Kantesh also spoke. Former Deputy Chief Minister and Govardhan Trust Grand Patron KS Eshwarappa, Govardhan Trust leaders Umesh Aaradhya, M Nagesh and others participated.