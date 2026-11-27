Minister T. Raghumurthy highlighted 16th-century saint-poet Kanakadasa’s key role in bringing devotional literature and social messages to all sections of society.

CHITRADURGA: Saint-poet Kanakadasa played a significant role in taking devotional literature and social messages to ordinary people from all sections of society through his Dasa Sahitya and keertanas during the 16th century, said Tribal Welfare Minister and District In-charge Minister T. Raghumurthy.

He was speaking after offering floral tributes to Kanakadasa’s portrait during the Jayanti celebrations held at the Deputy Commissioner’s office hall on Friday. The programme was jointly organised by the district administration, Zilla Panchayat, Department of Kannada and Culture and City Municipal Council.

Raghumurthy said Kanakadasa’s contribution to society was comparable to the 12th-century Vachana movement, which spread progressive ideas among people. Although he was once a chieftain, Kanakadasa later dedicated his life to devotion and social reform. His devotion was demonstrated through the famous Kanakana Kindi episode at Udupi. The Minister said the values reflected in his writings should also find a place in the administrative system.

Responding to the demand for a Kanaka Bhavana in Chitradurga, he assured community leaders that he would discuss the matter with the Chief Minister and concerned ministers to secure financial assistance.

Chitradurga Urban Development Authority Chairman M.K. Tajpeer said people must overcome ego and pride arising from wealth, power and social status. He suggested establishing a revolving fund in Kanakadasa’s name to support higher education for deserving students from economically weaker sections.

District Kuruba Association Secretary B.T. Jagadish sought land for a community hall at a concessional rate. He also requested additional hostel facilities, support under the Sarathi scheme and improved infrastructure for the community.

Kannada Subject Inspector C. Ranganayak highlighted Kanakadasa’s literary contributions, including Mohana Tarangini, Hari Bhaktisara, Nalacharitre and Ramadhanya Charitre. He described the saint-poet as a rational thinker who challenged social inequalities and promoted an egalitarian society.

Several district officials and community representatives attended the programme. Gangadhar and his team presented devotional music.