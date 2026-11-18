CHITRADURGA: Kanakadasa Jayanti will be celebrated in a simple manner this year in view of the severe drought prevailing in the state and district. Funds allocated for the celebrations will be considered for diversion towards drought management, Additional Deputy Commissioner B.T. Kumaraswamy said.

He was speaking at a preliminary meeting with community leaders held at the Deputy Commissioner’s office on Wednesday.

Kumaraswamy said no procession would be organised this year, irrespective of whether the Model Code of Conduct was in force. The Jayanti programme will be held on November 27 at 10.30 am in the Deputy Commissioner’s office hall in the presence of community representatives.

The programme will include speeches by resource persons and a recital of Kanakadasa’s devotional songs. District-level officials and staff will also be directed to attend.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner appreciated the community leaders for supporting a simple celebration in view of the drought situation. He said a report would be submitted to the government on the proposed use of Jayanti grants for drought management after examining whether such diversion was permitted under existing rules.

During the meeting, officials were instructed to clean and decorate Kanakadasa’s statue at Kanaka Circle on Holalkere Road. The damaged structure at the circle must also be repaired, and CCTV cameras installed to improve public safety. The fountain near the statue should operate every Saturday and Sunday.

Community leaders also urged the City Municipal Council to complete the development of Sangolli Rayanna Circle, for which funds have already been sanctioned. They further requested that statues of prominent personalities at major circles be cleaned and decorated on their respective Jayanti occasions.

Several district officials, representatives of the Kuruba community and other prominent personalities attended the meeting.