MYSURU: Sri Kanakadasa Jayanti was celebrated at the Institute of Mother and Child, run by the Parents’ Association of Deaf Children, Mysore.

Dr. Pooja Patel, Executive Committee member, Rehabilitation Council of India; Chitra Shah, Director, Satya Special School, Pondicherry; and Lakshmi Kumar, President, Aashayam Parents Association, Hyderabad, were the chief guests.

Staff members Rita Shetty, Kavita, Shobha, Ashwini Kumar, Vijaya, Ashwini Patil, Saroja and Raghuveer, along with mothers and children, participated in the programme.