RAMANAGARA: MLA H.C. Balakrishna has appealed to protesting ASHA workers to withdraw their ongoing strike and give the state government sufficient time to address their demands.

He made it clear that providing a written assurance to the workers was not possible, warning that such a move could encourage other organisations and groups to demand similar commitments from the government.

Speaking to reporters in Ramanagara, Balakrishna said former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had already assured ASHA workers that their grievances would be considered and appropriate steps would be taken.

No written assurances

He questioned how a government could function if it started issuing written assurances to every group that launched a protest. According to him, the government could not make written commitments to everyone whenever an agitation was organized. He urged ASHA workers not to remain rigid in their approach and instead place their confidence in the Chief Minister.

Balakrishna further pointed out that resolving the workers’ issues would take some time and appealed to them to temporarily call off their agitation in the interest of finding an amicable solution. He also referred to the situation in Gujarat, stating that ASHA workers there receive ₹2,400 and suggested that Karnataka could consider a similar arrangement while examining the demands.

Centre’s share

He also questioned the Centre’s contribution towards meeting the financial requirements of state welfare programmes. Stating that the Central government collects around 60 per cent of the state’s tax revenue, he argued that Karnataka should receive an appropriate share of the funds.

He maintained that the Centre must also take responsibility and contribute financially towards addressing the demands of ASHA workers. Balakrishna reiterated that the state government was willing to examine their concerns but needed adequate time to arrive at a decision.