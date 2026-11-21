MANGALURU: The management of Kanachur Medical College has denied allegations that a student was abducted from its campus, maintaining that she was taken home by her parents and relatives in the presence of college staff and other students.

Addressing a press conference, college Dean Dr. Shanawaz Manippady said the incident had been misrepresented on social media and in certain media reports, adversely affecting the institution’s reputation.

According to the Dean, the student had not been attending classes regularly and was not paying adequate attention to her studies. Two days before the incident, her parents had visited the college to enquire about her conduct.

On that day, the student reportedly skipped classes and approached Pandeshwar Police Station, where she lodged a complaint against her parents. After she failed to return to the college hostel, the management informed Ullal Police.

Dr. Shanawaz said police personnel brought the student back to the college the following day and handed her over to the hostel in the presence of her parents.

He further explained that her parents visited the college again and took her home, allegedly using some force. However, college staff and students recognised the people accompanying her as family members and did not intervene.

The Dean said the student’s mother, father, younger sister, younger brother and uncle were present during the incident. He questioned how outsiders could abduct a student from the campus under such circumstances.

He maintained that the incident should not be portrayed as an abduction and said the college immediately informed Ullal Police after the family took the student away. He also displayed a copy of the police acknowledgement received by the institution.

Dr. Shanawaz appealed to media organisations and social media users to avoid circulating misleading reports and videos and remove posts that could damage the college’s reputation.