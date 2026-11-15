Kalaburagi on high alert for KPSC examination

KALABURAGI: The district administration had put elaborate security arrangements in place for the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) Gazetted Probationers preliminary examination, held across Kalaburagi district on Sunday.

A total of 11,745 candidates were expected to appear for the examination at 29 centres across the district. A separate centre was arranged for persons with disabilities, where 240 candidates were expected to take the examination.

Deputy Commissioner Mohammed Ikramulla Shariff had directed officials to remain vigilant and ensure that the examination was conducted peacefully, transparently and without malpractice. He warned that strict action would be taken against anyone attempting to violate examination rules.

The first paper was scheduled from 10 am to 12 noon, and the second from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Security arrangements were made on the lines of election-related measures. CCTV cameras and webcasting facilities were to be used to monitor the examination centres, and prohibitory orders were to be enforced within a 200-metre radius of each centre.

Mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, smartwatches and other electronic gadgets were prohibited inside examination premises. Candidates were to undergo metal detector screening, and facial recognition technology was to be used to verify their identities.

The administration had made special arrangements to prevent question paper leaks, impersonation and other examination-related irregularities.

Officials had been instructed to closely monitor all activities and ensure strict compliance with the examination guidelines.

Candidates had been advised to reach their respective centres at least one hour before the examination began, to complete identity verification and security procedures without any last-minute inconvenience.