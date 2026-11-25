KALABURAGI: A 42‑year-old businessman from Kalaburagi has allegedly lost ₹13.55 lakh to cyber fraudsters who lured him with promises of high returns through stock market investments and fake IPO share allotments.

The CEN police have registered a case against unidentified persons.

A fake dashboard

The complainant, Rakesh, a resident of Kaveri Nagar, said he received a WhatsApp call from an unidentified woman on July 6, 2025. Introducing herself as Sneha Sada from Mumbai, she allegedly persuaded him to invest in the stock market, claiming that premium customers of India Infoline could earn attractive returns through grey market investments.

The woman reportedly sent him a fake website link and login credentials. The dashboard resembled a genuine stock market application and displayed investment details along with profits of around 10 per cent. Trusting the platform, Rakesh transferred money in instalments to bank accounts provided by the accused.

When he tried to withdraw the amount, he was told that his bank account and IFSC details were incorrect. The fraudsters later claimed that IPO shares had been allotted in his name and demanded additional payments. He allegedly paid another ₹6 lakh.

The fake balance

The fake application eventually showed a balance of nearly ₹1 crore. Suspicious after being asked to open a current account to withdraw the money, Rakesh consulted friends and family and realised he had been cheated.

Case registered

He contacted the 1930 cybercrime helpline and later approached the CEN police. A case has been registered under the Information Technology Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Investigation is underway.