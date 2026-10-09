K-SET exam to be held on October 11

CH NEWS, VIJAYAPURA Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr Audram has directed officials to make comprehensive arrangements to ensure that the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (K-SET), scheduled to be held on October 11, is conducted transparently, securely and without any lapses. Chairing a preliminary meeting at the Deputy Commissioner’s office to review preparations, Dr Audram stressed the need for strict security measures and adequate facilities at all examination centres. As many as 8,817 candidates have registered for the examination, which will be conducted at 24 centres across city. To ensure the safe transportation of question papers, nine routes have been identified. Specially appointed route officers have been instructed to transport the confidential examination materials securely and deliver them to the designated centres within the stipulated time. A committee comprising the Additional Deputy Commissioner, Deputy Director of the District Treasury and Deputy Director of the School Education Department has been constituted to oversee the handling and distribution of confidential examination materials. Three-member route officer teams have been deployed to transport examination materials under tight security. They have been instructed to collect the materials from the District Treasury at 7 am on the examination day and deliver them to the respective centres on time.

Five-member flying squads have been formed, with one team assigned to every four to five examination centres, to monitor arrangements and prevent malpractice. Dr Audram directed officials to take all necessary precautionary measures to avoid irregularities and ensure a fair examination process. Police personnel and Home Guards will conduct thorough frisking and security checks at the entrances before allowing candidates into the centres. Deputy Director of the Treasury Department Anand Muchandi, HESCOM Superintending Engineer Siddappa Binjageri, KKRTC Divisional Controller DA Biradar, PSI Arif, trainers LG Kumbar and Jagadish Gulaganj, along with district-level officials, examination centre heads, chief superintendents, deputy superintendents and other personnel assigned to examination duties attended.