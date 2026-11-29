CHRISTCHURCH: India fought back with bat and ball, but New Zealand strengthened their position, reaching 133/3 at stumps on Day 3 of the second Test at Hagley Oval on Sunday. The hosts extended their lead to 243 runs, with seven wickets remaining.

Jasprit Bumrah provided India with two breakthroughs, dismissing New Zealand captain Tom Latham for eight before removing Henry Nicholls. Washington Sundar claimed the other wicket, sending back Devon Conway, who scored 51. Yashasvi Jaiswal completed the dismissal with a diving catch at point. Rachin Ravindra remained unbeaten on 46, while Daryl Mitchell was not out on five.

Earlier, India resumed their first innings at 116/6 and were bowled out for 246, conceding a 110-run lead. New Zealand had made 356. Wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel led India’s recovery with 88 off 170 balls, striking 14 boundaries and holding the innings together as wickets fell.

Jurel added 46 runs with Akash Deep, who scored 29, for the seventh wicket. After Akash Deep was dismissed by Nathan Smith, Matt Henry removed Anshul Kamboj for a duck. Jurel continued his resistance and shared a 64-run stand with debutant Gurnoor Brar for the ninth wicket before India were dismissed.

Akash Deep was ruled out of the remainder of the match after being struck on his helmet while batting. Prasidh Krishna was named his concussion substitute, with the BCCI medical team monitoring the injured pacer.

With the opening Test ending in a draw, India face a difficult task on Day 4. They must take the remaining New Zealand wickets quickly and then chase the target to secure a series victory. New Zealand will look to extend their lead and put themselves in a position to win.