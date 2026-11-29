CARACAS: India celebrated a historic double triumph at the 2026 FIDE World Junior Chess Championship after Ethan Vaz and Savitha Shri B won the Open and Girls’ Under-20 titles respectively in Caracas, Venezuela. The 11-day tournament concluded on Saturday, bringing together 103 players from 32 countries.

International Master Vaz claimed the Open crown with nine points from 11 rounds. Azerbaijan’s International Master Khagan Ahmad and India’s Grandmaster Vuppala Prraneeth finished half a point behind him. Ahmad secured silver on a superior Buchholz score, while Prraneeth took the bronze medal.

In the Girls’ category, International Master Savitha Shri produced an impressive performance, scoring 9.5 points from 11 rounds to finish a full point ahead of China’s FIDE Master Chen Yining. Yining won silver, while India’s Woman FIDE Master V.C. Nivedita secured bronze.

The victories gave India both Under-20 world titles for the first time since 2008, when Abhijeet Gupta and Harika Dronavalli achieved the same feat in Gaziantep, Turkey. The latest result marked a significant milestone for Indian chess and highlighted the country’s strength across both categories.

The championship was organised by the Venezuelan Chess Federation under the auspices of the International Chess Federation (FIDE). Both sections featured 11 rounds of competition. At the closing ceremony, Venezuelan Chess Federation president Hugo Martínez described the event as a historic milestone for chess in the country and expressed hope that it would open a new chapter in the sport’s development in Venezuela.

The double gold in Caracas adds another landmark achievement to India’s junior chess record, with Vaz and Savitha Shri emerging as world champions in a tournament featuring competitors from across the globe. The titles also strengthened India’s standing in junior international chess.