KOLKATA: Gokulam Kerala FC registered their first victory of the Indian Women’s League (IWL) 2026/27 season with a 3-1 win over Kickstart FC Karnataka at Kalyani Stadium on Saturday. Two stoppage-time goals helped the Kerala side settle the southern derby after a closely contested encounter.

Gokulam took the lead in the 11th minute through Owiti, who struck a powerful effort from distance after receiving a delivery from Remi Thokchom. The ball hit the top of the crossbar before finding the net, leaving Kickstart goalkeeper Linthoi with little chance of making a save.

Kickstart drew level in the 42nd minute after Holali Ativor capitalised on a defensive misunderstanding. Kiran Pisda played a through ball towards Ativor, who took possession after hesitation between Gokulam captain Baby Ralte and goalkeeper Shreya Hooda before calmly finishing.

Both sides looked for a decisive goal after the break. Gokulam’s Djafari Asha tested Linthoi with a free-kick in the 50th minute. Kickstart threatened five minutes later when substitute Abhista Basnett met a low cross from Ativor, but Hooda produced two saves in quick succession to keep the score level.

Gokulam eventually took control in stoppage time. Substitute Mousumi Murmu, introduced in the 61st minute, scored with a long-range strike in the 90+1st minute to restore her side’s lead. A minute later, Asha made it 3-1, capitalising on a defensive lapse despite struggling with an injury.

The victory lifted Gokulam to fifth place in the standings with four points, pushing Juba Sangha FC down to sixth. Kickstart, meanwhile, suffered their third consecutive defeat and remain without a win in the tournament. The IWL continues on Monday, when Juba Sangha FC face Sethu FC at Kalyani Stadium from 7 pm.