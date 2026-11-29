The Prime Volleyball League has earned official Division 1 status, opening international opportunities for Indian clubs ahead of its fifth season.

NEW DELHI: The Prime Volleyball League (PVL) has been recognised as India’s official Division 1 league by the Steering Committee of the Volleyball Federation of India (VFI), ahead of its fifth edition beginning in Ahmedabad on Monday.

The recognition follows acknowledgement from the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) in July 2026. Under the new status, PVL champions will get an opportunity to represent India in international club competitions organised by the Central Asian Volleyball Association (CAVA), Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) and FIVB, subject to qualification rules.

PVL CEO Joy Bhattacharjya said the recognition strengthened the league’s position in Indian volleyball and created a pathway for domestic clubs to compete internationally.

Indian clubs recently demonstrated their growing competitiveness at the CAVA Men’s Volleyball League in Bhubaneswar. Bengaluru Torpedoes finished runners-up, while Telugu Black Hawks secured the bronze medal.

Bengaluru Torpedoes also became the first Indian club to defeat Iranian side Foolad Sirjan Iranian in the competition, winning their league-stage encounter. Iran’s men’s team was ranked 19th in the world, while India stood 48th in the FIVB rankings in October 2026.

VFI Steering Committee Chairman Rohit Rajpal said the recognition would strengthen the domestic competition structure and create opportunities for Indian players and clubs.

The league and VFI have worked together over the past five years to improve professional standards and promote volleyball across the country.