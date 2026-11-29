LONDON: Manchester United suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat against Brentford in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Saturday, leaving manager Mauricio Pochettino with a disappointing result in his first home game in charge.

United began brightly and looked capable of taking control. Harry Maguire struck the crossbar with a header, while Joshua Zirkzee tested Brentford goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher. However, the visitors gradually settled into the contest and took the lead in the 19th minute. Callum Wilson finished after Dango Ouattara played him through, putting Brentford ahead against the run of play.

Wilson doubled the advantage in the 32nd minute, completing another attacking move involving Ouattara. The two goals left United facing a difficult task before half-time, despite their promising opening spell.

United attempted to respond after the break and created opportunities to reduce the deficit. Kelleher, however, made important saves to deny Patrick Dorgu and substitute Shea Lacey. At the other end, Youri Tielemans struck the crossbar, as Brentford continued to threaten.

The visitors effectively ended United’s hopes of a comeback in the 82nd minute. Kristoffer Ajer scored from close range after a corner, extending Brentford’s lead to three goals. Kevin Schade added a fourth in the first minute of stoppage time, running through on goal before calmly lifting the ball over goalkeeper Senne Lammens.

The victory was Brentford’s first at Old Trafford since 1937, ending an 89-year wait and securing three points for Keith Andrews’ side. For United, the result marked another setback and raised questions about their defensive organisation and ability to convert attacking opportunities into goals.

The result ended United’s hopes of gaining momentum under their new manager, while Brentford celebrated a landmark away performance on Saturday.