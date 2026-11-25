BIDAR: Former South African cricket star Jonty Rhodes inaugurated the annual sports meet organised by the Bidar District Police Department, highlighting the importance of physical fitness and regular exercise in maintaining overall well-being.

Speaking at the event, Rhodes expressed his affection for India and said, “I love India because Indians are good citizens. My daughter’s name is also India.” His remarks drew attention from the gathering.

Sharing his thoughts on stress management, Rhodes advised people to remain physically active whenever they experience stress. He said regular exercise and continuous physical movement could help reduce stress and improve both physical and mental health.

He emphasised that fitness should be part of everyday life and encouraged people to develop healthy habits through regular physical activity. His message was particularly relevant for police personnel, who often face demanding work schedules and stressful situations while carrying out their duties.

Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Eshwar Khandre, Bidar North MLA Rahim Khan and Superintendent of Police Pradeep Gunti were among those present at the inaugural programme. Several senior police officials and other dignitaries also attended the event.

The annual sports meet was organised with the objective of encouraging physical fitness, mental well-being, discipline and team spirit among police personnel. Such activities also provide an opportunity for officers and staff to participate in sports and recreational events beyond their routine responsibilities.

The participation of Jonty Rhodes added prominence to the programme, with police personnel and other attendees getting an opportunity to hear his views on fitness, discipline and managing stress.