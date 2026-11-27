VIJAYAPURA: BJP MP Ramesh Jigajinagi has criticised Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar over their allegations that the BJP and RSS are attempting to weaken the Constitution.

He said Congress should introspect on its own record, particularly the imposition of the Emergency in 1975.

Emergency lessons

Reacting to Shivakumar’s proposal to include the Constitution in school textbooks, Jigajinagi said the curriculum should also cover the dark chapter of the Emergency imposed by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s Congress government. Students must learn about the restrictions on fundamental rights, suppression of press freedom and weakening of democratic institutions during that period, he said.

Jigajinagi argued that Congress leaders cannot present themselves as defenders of the Constitution while ignoring their party’s history. He pointed out that opposition leaders were jailed, media freedom was curtailed and the independence of constitutional institutions was undermined during the Emergency.

He also criticised Congress leaders for frequently speaking about equality and social justice while, according to him, obstructing the Women’s Reservation Bill. He challenged them to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts to ensure greater political representation for women rather than limiting themselves to public statements.

The BJP MP also questioned former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s political approach, particularly his emphasis on the AHINDA coalition of minorities, backward classes and Dalits. He alleged that the former Chief Minister had renewed his focus on the Constitution and AHINDA politics at a time when his own political position was uncertain.

He added that the Emergency should form an important part of any effort to educate students about the Constitution, ensuring that future generations understand both its ideals and the threats it faced.