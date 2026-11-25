RANCHI: A two-day special session of the Jharkhand Assembly began on Wednesday, with Finance Minister Radha Krishna Kishore moving a resolution opposing the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and seeking its immediate suspension.

The special session will focus on two major issues: the SIR exercise and the amended mines law passed by Parliament in August. Legislators are expected to deliberate on the implications of both developments during the proceedings.

Kishore introduced the resolution against the electoral roll revision, calling for the exercise to be halted immediately. The resolution places the state’s concerns over the ongoing revision before the Assembly for discussion.

The session, which began on November 25, is scheduled to continue for two days. The discussions are expected to cover the electoral revision process and the changes introduced through the amended mines legislation.

Mines law on the agenda

The mines law was passed in Parliament in August, and its provisions will also come under consideration during the special sitting.