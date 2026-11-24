BENGALURU: Janata Dal (Secular) MLC S.L. Bhojegowda launched a sharp attack on Mudigere Congress MLA Nayana Motamma over her resignation threat regarding the relocation of wild elephants to Chikkamagaluru’s Bhadra forest region, accusing her of staging political theatrics instead of pressing her own party’s government for concrete solutions. Speaking to reporters at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, Bhojegowda questioned whether stepping down from office would bring any real relief to distressed farmers and villagers in Malenadu.

Mocking the ruling party legislator’s stance, Bhojegowda pointed out that Motamma belongs to the party currently in power and holds direct access to the Chief Minister and the Forest Minister. “Your own party is in power, come forward, hold discussions, and speak up boldly about public issues. If you lack the strength to speak up, then go ahead and resign. But will the public good actually be served if you resign?” he asked sarcastically, urging lawmakers to stop staging dramas at the Speaker’s office or attempting to frighten voters with empty threats.

Turning to the root causes of escalating human-wildlife conflict across the Western Ghats, the JD(S) leader urged the state government to adopt scientific, long-term habitat management rather than ad-hoc elephant drives. Explaining that intelligent herds enter human settlements primarily during dry months when food and water become scarce inside forests, he called for planting adequate fodder and bamboo inside reserve areas so elephants can live peacefully in their natural habitat. He also demanded the comprehensive installation of sturdy railway barricades around sanctuary boundaries, insisting that forest officials properly plan and execute barrier alignments to prevent elephants from straying into villages.

Taking a swipe at the state leadership, Bhojegowda further criticized the appointment of a Forest Minister whom he claimed lacks ground-level familiarity with hilly forest regions, suggesting that someone well-versed in Malenadu’s ecological realities should hold the portfolio to safeguard both residents and wildlife effectively.